Canoeists die off Crete

The bodies of two canoeists who went missing on Sunday were found on Monday in a sea area off Hora Sfakion, on the island of Crete.

The coast guard said the bodies of the two men, aged 44 and 50, were found by someone on a private boat in the sea 10 nautical miles north of Gavdos. They were retrieved by a coast guard lifeboat and transported to the port of Hora Sfakion.

The two men reportedly contacted authorities, saying they had been swept away, prompting a search and rescue operation, including a coast guard patrol boat, a lifeguard boat, two private boats, two fishing vessels, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as well as an air force and a navy helicopter.