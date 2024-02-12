Greek skier killed in Bulgaria’s Rila mountain range avalanche

A Greek skier died after a group of skiers was hit by an avalanche at Bulgaria’s Borovets Ski Center on the northern slopes of Rila mountain range on Monday, Bulgarian media reported.

The avalanche itself is estimated to have had a length of 150 meters and a width of 30 meters. Over 15 rescue workers and four rescue dogs were deployed in the area in an attempt to locate the missing person, who was ultimately located dead.

As a result of the incident, the Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service has issued a warning telling citizens and tourists alike to avoid using the northern, north-eastern and eastern sides of the Rila mountain range’s Borovets Ski Center.

The exact number of skiers at the time of the avalanche remains unclear, but it is believed that at least four Greeks were present and no others are missing.