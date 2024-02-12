NEWS

Greek skier killed in Bulgaria’s Rila mountain range avalanche

Greek skier killed in Bulgaria’s Rila mountain range avalanche

A Greek skier died after a group of skiers was hit by an avalanche at Bulgaria’s Borovets Ski Center on the northern slopes of Rila mountain range on Monday, Bulgarian media reported.

The avalanche itself is estimated to have had a length of 150 meters and a width of 30 meters. Over 15 rescue workers and four rescue dogs were deployed in the area in an attempt to locate the missing person, who was ultimately located dead.

As a result of the incident, the Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service has issued a warning telling citizens and tourists alike to avoid using the northern, north-eastern and eastern sides of the Rila mountain range’s Borovets Ski Center.

The exact number of skiers at the time of the avalanche remains unclear, but it is believed that at least four Greeks were present and no others are missing.

Accident Bulgaria

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Eight Greeks hospitalized after bus crash in Bulgaria
NEWS

Eight Greeks hospitalized after bus crash in Bulgaria

Man dies, another seriously injured after worksite accident
NEWS

Man dies, another seriously injured after worksite accident

Pedestrian hit by truck on Athens-Corinth national road
NEWS

Pedestrian hit by truck on Athens-Corinth national road

Firefighters retrieve body trapped under construction machine
NEWS

Firefighters retrieve body trapped under construction machine

Search for missing fisherman continues
NEWS

Search for missing fisherman continues

Former railway chief testifies in Tempe inquiry
NEWS

Former railway chief testifies in Tempe inquiry