Red tape threatens operation of helpline for battered women

The 15900 hotline for battered women distributes pamphlets outlining what it can do to help victims. [Thodoris Manolopoulos/Greek Presidency]

Greece’s main helpline for women who are victims of violence is at risk of being suspended due to bureaucratic obstacles and underfunding, while its operators staged a five-hour stoppage on Wednesday over the issue.

According to Stella Palaiologou, a spokesperson for the 15900 helpline’s operators, 17 contract workers who help keep the 24-hour service running have not been paid for three months.

The problem stems from Greece’s failure to absorb funds from the new National Strategic Reference Framework (known as ESPA in Greece), Palaiologou, from the General Secretariat for Equality and Human Rights, operating under the recently formed Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family, told the TXVS news website on Wednesday.

“The hotline has received an extension until the end of the month, but it must be incorporated into the new ESPA. The necessary actions should have been taken to ensure it can continue to operate without problems. However, up until a week ago, there was no one in charge to request the process to move forward. This indicates both a trivialization of the issue and poor organization,” Palaiologou said.

Failure to transfer relevant responsibilities from the Labor Ministry to the new ministry appears to be at the root of the problem.

“Supplies… everything came from the Ministry of Labor. There has been no transition to the new ministry. The plan was for the transition to take place by the end of the year. This did not happen, and the Labor Ministry gave an extension, by means of a legal amendment. In short, there was no appropriate planning,” Palaiologou was quoted as saying.

The 15900 helpline is dedicated to women victims of gender or domestic violence. It operates nationwide, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is staffed by psychologists and social workers who provide immediate assistance in emergencies and instances of violence.