Greek Defense Min urges Albania to adhere to EU acquis

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Defense Minister Nikos Dendias at the 111th anniversary of Ioannina's liberation from Ottoman Rule on Wednesday.[platform X]

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias conveyed a message to Albania on Wednesday, urging the country to respect the European Union standards and regulations as it progresses towards EU accession.

Dendias delivered this message from the northern city of Ioannina, Epirus where he represented the Greek government during the commemoration events for the 111th anniversary of Ioannina’s liberation from Ottoman Rule.

In his statement, Dendias emphasized Greece’s steadfast support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans.

He specifically addressed Albania, stating, “I also refer to neighboring Albania, which must always comply with the European acquis in its effort to join the European family.” [AMNA]