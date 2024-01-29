NEWS

Albanian appeals court rejects Beleri’s request to take oath

Albanian appeals court rejects Beleri’s request to take oath
File photo.

The Appeal of Albania’s Special Court for Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) on Monday rejected a request by Fredi Beleri, the ethnic-Greek mayor-elect of Himare, to be sworn in before the municipal council.

His lawyer, as cited in local reports, said, “The right to elections is being violated; the oath should have been taken.” He further criticized the court’s decision, alleging a “fascist spirit,” and emphasized that no reason was provided for the rejection.

Beleri’s defense reportedly mentioned their intention to seek the dismissal of the judge, with plans to appeal to the country’s Supreme Court.

Beleri was arrested in May on charges of voting fraud, just before securing victory in the municipal election in the predominantly ethnic-Greek southern Albanian region. He is held in pretrial detention.

The situation has strained Greek-Albanian relations, with Athens threatening to impede the Balkan country’s EU membership aspirations over the issue. 

 

Albania Justice Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tension over Beleri apparent at funeral
NEWS

Tension over Beleri apparent at funeral

Tension at funeral as ethnic-Greek mayor elect’s appearance cut short
NEWS

Tension at funeral as ethnic-Greek mayor elect’s appearance cut short

Gov’t spokesman reiterates Greek stance on Beleri case
NEWS

Gov’t spokesman reiterates Greek stance on Beleri case

Tentative step taken in Beleri case
NEWS

Tentative step taken in Beleri case

Court resumes examination of Beleri’s request to swear in amidst charges
NEWS

Court resumes examination of Beleri’s request to swear in amidst charges

Greek minister says ongoing Beleri detention a European issue, not bilateral
NEWS

Greek minister says ongoing Beleri detention a European issue, not bilateral