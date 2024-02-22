NEWS

Mike Pompeo to attend ‘4th Archon International Conference of Religious Freedom’ in Athens

‘Greece’s geography, talented people and strong economy make it a vital partner in every geopolitical challenge we face alongside it,’ Mike Pompeo tells Kathimerini.  [ALEX BRANDON/AP]

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will attend and speak at the “4th Archon International Conference of Religious Freedom” that will be held in Athens on 26-29 May 2024.

The conference, which is organized with the blessings of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and in consultation with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, will focus on human rights, democracy and religious freedom.

The conference is being organized and hosted by the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in America, Canada, Europe and Australia.

“Secretary Pompeo has put religious freedom front and center during his tenure at the State Department,” said National Commander of the Order of Lords in America Dr. Anthony Lyberakis. “We are honored to have such a distinguished speaker at the 4th Archon International Conference on religious freedom.

