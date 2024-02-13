Most Greeks view US stance positively, poll finds

According to a Pulse survey commissioned by Kathimerini, the majority of Greek citizens hold a positive view of the United States' approach to Greece. They express confidence that the US would engage in a ‘diplomatic and restrained’ manner in the event of a Greek-Turkish crisis. [Shutterstock]

The majority of Greek citizens positively assess the United States’ stance toward Greece, believing that the US would conduct a “diplomatic and restrained” intervention in the event of a Greek-Turkish crisis. Notably, Greek citizens favor President Joe Biden over likely Republican candidate Donald Trump in the run-up to the US elections this November. Lastly, the survey highlights the significant role Greeks attribute to the diaspora in promoting Greek issues within Greek-American relations. These findings are derived from research conducted by Pulse on behalf of Kathimerini.

The nationwide Pulse survey, which was conducted on a sample of 1,026 individuals from January 28 to 30, featured controlled variables such as gender distribution, where women comprised 51.9% compared to 48.1% of men. The largest age group was 60 and above, constituting 34.5% of respondents. Among the other age brackets, people aged 17-29 comprised the smallest percentage (16.3%), while those aged 30-44 accounted for 23.3%, and 45-59-year-olds represented 25.9%. The majority of respondents reside in the Attica region, followed by Macedonia-Thrace (16.8%) and the first and second districts of Thessaloniki (9.1%), with the remainder residing in other mainland and island regions. In terms of party preferences, last summer’s second general election saw 40.6% voting for center-right New Democracy, 17.8% for leftist SYRIZA, followed by center-left PASOK with 11.8%, communist KKE with 7.7%, the far-right Spartiates with 4.6%, right-wing ultranationalist Greek Solution with 4.4%, right-wing populist Niki with 3.7%, left-wing nationalist Course of Freedom with 3.2% and others with 6.2%.

Positive assessment

In response to the initial question on the United States’ current stance and role concerning Greece and its affairs, the survey findings suggest a notable decline in the previously prevalent anti-American sentiment within Greek society. A majority of 54% of citizens positively assessed Washington’s involvement with Greece, while 27% expressed a somewhat negative perception, and merely 11% regarded it as definitively adverse. Politically, the favorable perception of the US role in Greek matters was predominantly endorsed by a significant majority ranging from 65% to 74% across the right-wing, center-right and center of the political spectrum. Notably, even among those aligned with the center-left, 51% acknowledged the positive role of the US. Conversely, 69% of citizens who identify with the Left expressed a negative sentiment. Within the left side of the political spectrum, a noteworthy 25% expressed favorable views regarding the transatlantic superpower’s stance toward Greek interests.

At the party level, positive views are held by 84% of New Democracy supporters, 70% of potential PASOK voters, and 50% of individuals in the “gray zone” (including undecided voters, those casting a blank or void ballot, abstainers, and those who did not respond). However, only 32% of SYRIZA supporters share this positive assessment.

Asked about the scenario of US intervention in a Greek-Turkish crisis, the majority (64%) responded affirmatively, suggesting that any intervention would be “diplomatic and restrained.” Conversely, only 12% believe it would be “practical and strict,” while 19% anticipate “no intervention.”

White House tenants

Regarding the Biden or Trump candidacy comparison, 36% expressed more trust in the current White House occupant, while only 15% (either politically unaffiliated or on the right) expressed confidence in Trump. However, a significant portion of citizens (42%) believe there is no difference between the two men vying for a new term in the US presidency.

However, when the gamut of choices regarding today’s leaders of major powers opens up, French President Emmanuel Macron is trusted the most by Greeks, with 33% expressing confidence in his stance and role on Greek issues. Biden follows with 22%, while Russian President Vladimir Putin surprisingly takes third place with 17%. Only 4% expressed positive views of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Notably, similar to the case of Trump, the highest percentages of trust toward Putin are recorded among those on the right (26%) or politically unaffiliated individuals (25%).

Finally, a significant proportion of those within the country believe in the considerable role of the Greek diaspora in advancing Greek issues in the context of Greek-American relations, with the percentage standing at 80%. Specifically, 57% consider the role of the Greek diaspora to be “quite” or “very important,” 23% responded “moderately,” while only 16% evaluate the role of its members as “small” or “hardly at all.”