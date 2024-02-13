The Greek-American relations on the agenda of Kathimerini’s 5th SouthEast Europe and EastMed Forum

The Greek-American relations, developments in the Balkan region and the situation in the Middle East take center stage during the second day of the 5th SouthEast Europe and EastMed Forum that is organized in Washington, DC by Kathimerini English edition, the Delphi Economic Forum and the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC).

On Tuesday, the US-Greek relations will be at the center of discussion with US Senator of Maryland Chris Van Hollen, Assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’ Brien and the director and CEO at the Miller Center of the University of Virginia Willian Antholis.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joshua Huck will engage in a discussion on US-Greek economic relations with HALC Executive Director Endy Zemenides. A public survey on Greek-American relations carried out by Kathimerini will also be presented.

Additionally, a panel discussion will explore efforts to strengthen stability in the Balkan region, European energy and interconnectivity infrastructure, the growing importance of the Greek shipping sector in the Americas and the global impact of Greek shipping.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou, alongside Jason Isaacson, chief policy officer of the American Jewish Committee, will delve into the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

