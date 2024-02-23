Dendias flies over the Aegean in F-16 Viper

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias flew over the Aegean Sea on Friday in an F-16 Viper from the 340 Squadron, which is part of the Hellenic Air Force’s 115th Combat Wing. He was accompanied by a formation of F-16 Viper jets.

The new Chief of the General Staff (GEETHA) Dimitris Houpis and Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff Dimosthenis Grigoriadis also joined the flight.

Photos of the preparation for the flight were released on the minister’s account on the X social media platform.

Στην 115 ΠΜ, στην προετοιμασία για πτήση πάνω από το Αιγαίο, σε σχηματισμό F-16 Viper της 340 Μοίρας. pic.twitter.com/PHo6ombQxe — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) February 23, 2024