Foreign Ministry sends note verbale over recent Turkish Navtex

The Foreign Ministry has sent a note verbale to the Turkish government regarding two recent navigational telexes (Navtex) that Ankara issued reserving a large area in the Aegean for aeronautical exercises and linking Greece’s sovereignty over a number of islands to their demilitarization.

Diplomatic sources told the AMNA news agency said that letters of protest were also sent by the Hydrographic Service to the relevant International Maritime Organization  agency and to the Spanish Navtex coordinator for the Mediterranean and Black Sea region.

The sources underlined that the correspondence rejected Turkish claims and asserted the legal validity of Greece’s positions. [AMNA]

