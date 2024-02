A 27-year-old man arrested on February 22 for drug trafficking is expected to appear before a prosecutor in Volos on Monday.

The suspect was detained in his house by police on February 22.

Officers found and seized 2 kilos of hash packed in nylon packages, one glass jar with 27.87 grams of raw cannabis, two precision scales, 400 euros in cash, one cellphone and seven mobile phone connection packages.