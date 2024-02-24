NEWS

Digital platform to shield Greece from fake news

Seeking to combat the spread of lies about the country, the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Digital Governance are reportedly preparing to launch a new digital platform that will use AI to identify false news harming the country’s interests and take the appropriate steps to refute it. 

What is different is that the AI to be deployed not only recognizes keywords, as it did with older forms of technology, but now perceives entire meanings. This way it will be able to check the veracity of information in a more comprehensive manner. 

Moreover, the government also plans to upgrade the studies at the Hellenic Diplomatic Academy, with the inclusion of technology content.

For this reason, presentations will be held at the academy regarding the use of social media and their tools, such as the ability to address a targeted audience, so embassies can communicate news and useful information to a specific target group.

