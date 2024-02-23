NEWS

Four charged on Samos for using 3D printer to make guns

Police on the island of Samos in the eastern Aegean have arrested four suspects, aged between 19 and 20, who they say used a 3D printer to produce firearms.

The suspects are facing numerous charges related to the manufacturing, possession, and distribution of firearms, as well as involvement in drug trafficking, specifically unprocessed cannabis.

It is unclear for how long the criminal group had been operating.

During a search at the residence of one of the suspects, police confiscated, among other items, a 3D printer, various gun components, five laptop computers with multiple storage devices, six cell phones, and precision scales.

