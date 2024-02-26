NEWS

Anti-soil erosion works 70% complete, says gov’t

The fire on Mount Parnitha left more destruction in its wake on Thursday. There were reportedly nine arson attempts made on Thursday morning in the area of Avlona, in the Parnitha foothills. ‘What is happening is not only unacceptable but obscene and criminal,’ said Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias. [LILIA AGATHOU/AMNA]

Anti-soil erosion works are in full progress in areas affected by last summer’s forest fires, including West Attica, Parnitha, Evros and the Dodecanese island of Rhodes, the Ministry of the Environment and Energy announced on Monday.

The ministry has commissioned private companies and public institutions to carry out the restorative works, and is working closely with the Forestry Service in their implementation.

Among the companies and government agencies carrying out the works are the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO), the TITAN Paul and Alexandra Canellopoulos foundation, the Terna SA construction company, Helleniq Energy (formerly known as Hellenic Petroleum), and the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE).

The estimated budgets for the works are about €2 million for West Attica, €1.2 million for Parnitha, €8.2 million for Evros, and €795,000 for Rhodes.

The total budget for projects and compensation for the summer wildfires comes to almost €50 million.

