Soccer fans held in custody in Rhodes

Twenty-five soccer fans from the western Peloponnese port city of Patras faced a magistrate on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes on Monday over clashes at a match the previous day.

The suspects are to be held in custody until they face a judge on Wednesday.

A fan of the home team has also been arrested and efforts are being made to locate other attendees who were involved in the scuffle, police said.

The clashes broke out after Patras’ Panachaiki trounced Rhodes’ Diagoras 2-1 and resulted in significant damage being inflicted on the stadium installations.

Police officers attempted to put an end to the violence, and later proceeded to arrest the 25 out of 30 Patras fans.

The government has been cracking down on sports-related violence in recent months following the death of a police officer, mandating the installation of security cameras in stadiums, as well as implementing a state-run digital identification app for cell phones for fans to buy match tickets.