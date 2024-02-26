Greek PM in Paris for ongoing Ukraine working meeting

French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron welcomed his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Monday at the Elysee Palace in the French capital for a short-notice working meeting on the war in Ukraine.

Currently under way, the conference aims to send the message to Moscow that Ukraine’s allies are determined to prevent Russia’s dominance in the conflict it initiated three years ago.

Ahead of the meeting on Monday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico spoke of a potential EU and NATO troop deployment to Ukraine, raising concerns about the meeting’s output. No other leader has commented on the matter.

According to government sources, the Greek prime minister intends to stress Europe’s need for unity and readiness to address challenges while viewing the war as a test for strategic autonomy.

It is recalled that in February, the EU agreed to provide a fresh aid package to Ukraine of €50 billion over the next four years, on top of the €88 billion already spent since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.