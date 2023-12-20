France accepts US extradition request of Greek-born Russian spy

The French judicial authorities decided on Greek businessman Nikos Bogonikolos’ extradition to the US on Wednesday afternoon.

Bogonikolos, who has spent eight months in detention in Paris, is accused by the US’s FBI of sending dual-use civilian and military technological equipment to Russia, violating sanctions imposed on the Kremlin after the invasion of Ukraine, and of money laundering.

Bogonikolos was arrested on May 9 on a US international warrant, and the French judicial authorities accepted the extradition request in its fifth session regarding his case.

During the trial, Bogonikolo’s lawyer Nikos Zindros submitted a request to the Athens Appellate Prosecutor’s Office to prevent his client’s extradition to the US. The legal argument presented was that money laundering activities occurred in Greece, and therefore, the trial should take place within the country’s borders.

The relevant question was raised bilaterally by French judicial authorities to their Greek counterparts. However, the competent department of the public prosecutor’s office responded, stating, “We do not intend to issue a European Arrest Warrant against the person in question.”

Upon hearing the French judicial authorities’ decision on Wednesday, the persecuted Greek businessman reacted by shouting that it was wrongly issued, as his rights would be violated in the US.