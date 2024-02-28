NEWS

Public sector strikes to mark anniversary of deadly train crash

Public sector strikes to mark anniversary of deadly train crash
[AP]

Greece’s public sector will grind to a halt on Wednesday as the union representing civil servants, ADEDY, has called a 24-hour strike to demand pay rises and mark the anniversary of the country’s deadliest train crash. 

The strike will shut schools, banks, halt almost all public transport services and ground flights, as teachers, bank employees, transport workers and air traffic controllers will walk off the job. 

“One year on and still those responsible for the tragedy have not been held accountable for their criminal actions that led 57 of our fellow citizens – the vast majority of them young – to their deaths and plunged their families into mourning,” ADEDY said in a press release. 

“A year later, we are here again in the streets, to shout, all of us together, that we will not forget.”

The union is also demanding a wage increase of 10%, the lifting of the 2016-17 wage freeze and an increase of the tax-free ceiling to 12,000 euros. 

There will be no taxis, metro, tram or railway services, while four shipping unions are also participating in the strike. Buses and trolleys will be the only means of transport running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Strike Protest Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens traffic woes grow as cabbies walk off the job
NEWS

Athens traffic woes grow as cabbies walk off the job

Thursday protest rally and strike swells as more unions join
NEWS

Thursday protest rally and strike swells as more unions join

Strikes, protests and clashes over deadly rail collision
NEWS

Strikes, protests and clashes over deadly rail collision

Thousands walk off the job to protest deadly train crash
NEWS

Thousands walk off the job to protest deadly train crash

Greeks walk off the job to protest over deadly train crash
NEWS

Greeks walk off the job to protest over deadly train crash

Greek strike over deadly train crash to halt transport
NEWS

Greek strike over deadly train crash to halt transport