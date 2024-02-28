NEWS

Western routes of Attiki Odos to close for maintenance

[Shutterstock]

The western section of the Attiki Odos Attica beltway will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday, due to scheduled maintenance works.

Specifically, the routes affected will be the western part of the regional Ymittou Avenue heading to Vrilissia and Elefsina.

Due to the roadworks, motorists may choose to head towards Markopoulo and Athens International Airport via the Y7 Junction at Leontario until they reach the Paiania Rest Area, where they will be able to then head towards Elefsina.

They can also head straight to Rafina, taking the turning to Elefsina via the Y8 Junction at Pallini without having to pay additional toll booth fees, and then make their way to the Y7 Junction for Elefsina.

