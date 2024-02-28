Relatives of railway crash victims hold memorial, call for justice

A memorial service was held on Wednesday at the site of the railway crash in Tempe, central Greece, to honor the 57 individuals who lost their lives on February 28, 2023. Relatives and friends gathered to pay their respects, leaving flowers at the scene as they called for justice.

Churches across the country rang their bells 57 times to symbolize the number of lives lost, many of whom were young students returning home after a long weekend. This gesture was made in response to a request from Maria Karystianou, representing the families of the victims, to the Holy Archdiocese of Athens and the Holy Metropolises of the Church of Greece.

Additionally, a monument dedicated to the memory of the victims was unveiled in the city of Larissa.

Meanwhile, in the Parliament in Athens, lawmakers observed a moment of silence in honor of the victims. Outside, protesters, including rail and hospital workers, seafarers, and school teachers, joined a 24-hour walkout organized by the country’s largest public sector union, ADEDY, to commemorate the anniversary of the train crash.