Tempe tragedy protest concludes with victims’ names inscribed in front of parliament

Demonstrators painted the names of the 57 victims of the Tempe train tragedy in red outside the Greek parliament in downtown Athens on Wednesday, marking the anniversary of the country’s deadliest train crash. Following the march, violent clashes erupted between protesters and police.

Thousands of striking Greek workers and students marched through central Athens on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the country’s deadliest train crash – and demand justice and bigger pay rises.

The 24-hour strike halted rail services across the country and disrupted urban transport in the Greek capital. Ships were held up in ports near Athens, as rail and hospital workers, ship and ferry crew and school teachers all walked off the job.

Protesters splattered red paint on a riot police officer during demonstrations marking the February 28, 2023, Tempe tragedy that claimed 57 lives. [InTime News]

Some of those marching in Athens held up a black banner reading: “We don’t forget, we demand justice.”

After the march, violent clashes ensued between protesters and police shortly after 2 p.m. as Molotov cocktails were thrown into the courtyard, prompting a tear gas response from law enforcement. Additional confrontations erupted on Panepistimiou Street, where protesters engaged police with Molotov cocktails, met with water cannons in return. 

Despite the clashes, streets in central Athens were eventually unblocked after the demonstrations. 

Police arrested eight people and detained 15 during riots in different parts of central Athens during rallies. Two police officers were injured

