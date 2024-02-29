Ruling New Democracy maintains dominance

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis takes part in a panel discussion at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos. Poll findings suggest that his government’s dominance is primarily rooted in the failure of its political rivals to inspire a sense of responsibility. [AP]

Ruling New Democracy remains dominant according to an MRB poll of voter intentions in the next national elections, presented on Wednesday by Open TV, garnering 29%. Socialist PASOK climbed to second position with 11.1%, ahead of leftist SYRIZA with 10.1%.

The poll also showed a rise for nationalist Greek Solution (7.8%) which leapfrogged communist KKE (7%). They were followed by religious nationalists Niki (2.5%) and Course for Freedom (2.3%). Both were under the 3% threshold to enter Parliament as were Spartiates, New Left and MeRA25.

Regarding voting intentions for the upcoming European elections in June, ND led with 28%, ahead of PASOK (9.7%), SYRIZA (8.8%), Greek Solution (7.5%), KKE (7%) and Niki (3%).