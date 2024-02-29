Ruling New Democracy maintains dominance
Ruling New Democracy remains dominant according to an MRB poll of voter intentions in the next national elections, presented on Wednesday by Open TV, garnering 29%. Socialist PASOK climbed to second position with 11.1%, ahead of leftist SYRIZA with 10.1%.
The poll also showed a rise for nationalist Greek Solution (7.8%) which leapfrogged communist KKE (7%). They were followed by religious nationalists Niki (2.5%) and Course for Freedom (2.3%). Both were under the 3% threshold to enter Parliament as were Spartiates, New Left and MeRA25.
Regarding voting intentions for the upcoming European elections in June, ND led with 28%, ahead of PASOK (9.7%), SYRIZA (8.8%), Greek Solution (7.5%), KKE (7%) and Niki (3%).