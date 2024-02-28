NEWS TEMPE RAIL CRASH

Ex-minister reflects on ‘unspeakable tragedy’

Former transport and infrastructure minister Kostas A. Karamanlis, who resigned in the aftermath of the deadly train collision in central Greece that claimed 57 lives and left scores injured on February 28, 2023, issued a statement on the one-year anniversary of the incident on Wednesday.

“One year later, the memory of all of us cannot escape from the unspeakable tragedy in Tempe,” the New Democracy MP said.

“My personal sorrow and sense of political accountability led me to resign immediately on that day. Nevertheless, my thoughts will forever remain with the 57 compatriots who perished, the wounded, and the passengers who endured the tragedy, along with the families of the victims,” he said.

“No one can fully comprehend the pain they are enduring; they have and will always have our utmost respect,” he said.

A few months subsequent to the railway accident, Karamanlis was reelected as an MP in Serres, northern Greece.

Politics

