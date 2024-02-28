NEWS

PM marks anniversary of Tempe train crash, vows justice

PM marks anniversary of Tempe train crash, vows justice
File photo.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis commemorated the one-year anniversary of the railway disaster in Tempe, central Greece, which occurred on February 28, 2023, claiming the lives of 57 people. He expressed his conviction that those responsible would be held accountable.

“We observe this solemn anniversary, paying tribute to the memory of the 57 innocent souls we lost and acknowledging the struggles faced by the injured. Our hearts go out to the families, who rightly express their sorrow,” Mitsotakis said.

“As a government and political system, we must acknowledge the collective failure behind this tragedy,” he said, highlighting ongoing efforts to address the state’s deficiencies that contributed to the disaster.

The conservative prime minister expressed his firm belief that those responsible for the tragedy would be held accountable, asserting that this is crucial for providing some solace to those affected.

“In overcoming this national trauma, time may not be on our side. However, it can offer some consolation when all the contributing factors are brought to light. When every doubt is dispelled. When even the most absurd rumors are debunked. And, above all, when those responsible are brought to justice. And that will happen,” Mitsotakis said.

“Only justice will provide clarity on the matter, as we all desire,” he said.

Politics Anniversary Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ex-minister reflects on ‘unspeakable tragedy’
TEMPE RAIL CRASH

Ex-minister reflects on ‘unspeakable tragedy’

Sakellaropoulou commemorates one-year anniversary of Tempe railway disaster
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou commemorates one-year anniversary of Tempe railway disaster

Tempe: A year later, closure is still far away
NEWS

Tempe: A year later, closure is still far away

Rescue operation underway for stranded ‘Odontotos’ passengers
NEWS

Rescue operation underway for stranded ‘Odontotos’ passengers

Tempe rail crash: Top prosecutor urges scrutiny amid speculation
NEWS

Tempe rail crash: Top prosecutor urges scrutiny amid speculation

Canoeists die off Crete
NEWS

Canoeists die off Crete