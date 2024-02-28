PM marks anniversary of Tempe train crash, vows justice

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis commemorated the one-year anniversary of the railway disaster in Tempe, central Greece, which occurred on February 28, 2023, claiming the lives of 57 people. He expressed his conviction that those responsible would be held accountable.

“We observe this solemn anniversary, paying tribute to the memory of the 57 innocent souls we lost and acknowledging the struggles faced by the injured. Our hearts go out to the families, who rightly express their sorrow,” Mitsotakis said.

“As a government and political system, we must acknowledge the collective failure behind this tragedy,” he said, highlighting ongoing efforts to address the state’s deficiencies that contributed to the disaster.

The conservative prime minister expressed his firm belief that those responsible for the tragedy would be held accountable, asserting that this is crucial for providing some solace to those affected.

“In overcoming this national trauma, time may not be on our side. However, it can offer some consolation when all the contributing factors are brought to light. When every doubt is dispelled. When even the most absurd rumors are debunked. And, above all, when those responsible are brought to justice. And that will happen,” Mitsotakis said.

“Only justice will provide clarity on the matter, as we all desire,” he said.