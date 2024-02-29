Three-day conference on ‘50 Years of the Metapolitefsi’ under way – Part 2

A three-day conference commemorating the 50th anniversary of the restoration of Greek democracy – a period known as the Metapolitefsi – got under way on Thursday at the National Gallery in Athens.

Titled “50 Years of the Metapolitefsi,” the conference is organized by Kathimerini newspaper, the National Bank Cultural Foundation (MIET), the Delphi Economic Forum and the Hellenic Observatory at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

The anniversary of the fall of the military dictatorship in 1974 and the restoration of democracy in Greece offers an excellent opportunity for leading politicians, academics, experts and journalists to reflect, take stock and assess where the country finds itself five decades later.

Participants in a series of discussions reflecting on the past and future include Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and former prime ministers George Papandreou, Lucas Papademos, Panagiotis Pikrammenos, Antonis Samaras and Alexis Tsipras.

The second part of the conference starts at 4.30 p.m. with a fireside chat between Panagiotis Pikrammenos, former prime minister and ex-deputy prime minister of Greece, and Tom Ellis, editor-in-chief of Kathimerini English Edition.

Later on, follows a panel on justice and institutional integrity with Justice Minister George Floridis, Kostas Skandalidis, Former minister of home affairs, public administration and decentralization, Nikos Voutsis, former president of the Greek Parliament. They debate with Nikiforos Diamantouros, professor emeritus, National & Kapodistrian University of Athens, Kalliopi Spanou, professor, University of Athens. The panel is moderated by Pavlos Tsimas, journalist at Skai TV.

A fireside chat between Loucas Papademos, former prime minister, and Kostas Kostis, professor of economics and social history at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and director of the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation follows at 6.30 p.m.

