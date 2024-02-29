Parliament passes bill on coastal exploitation rules

A bill relaxing the rules of coastal exploitation was passed in Parliament on Thursday with 158 votes from the government majority in the 300-seat House, with all eight opposition parties voting against it.

The contentious legislation contains regulations on how businesses and self-employed professionals can exploit coastal areas with ventures such as beach bars, sun loungers, restaurants, and so on.

It also makes them responsible for the cleanup of the areas, enforces the presence of lifeguards, sets new limits on the number of umbrellas and loungers, among other regulations.