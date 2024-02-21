NEWS

Demolitions on Cretan beach postponed

Demolitions on Cretan beach postponed

A series of demolitions scheduled on Tuesday to remove illegal constructions by businesses lining the beach of Ierapetra town on Crete have been postponed. 

Demolition crews arrived in the town with a large police escort but authorities had not taken care to evacuate the area from hundreds of citizens who had gathered there to obstruct the bulldozers. For their part, the proprietors are asking for a reprieve until October, promising that they will remove the illegal constructions themselves. Some 52 businesses on the beachfront have illegal pergolas.

However, according to Manolis Michelarakis, the president of the Ierapetra Cafe-Restaurant Association, the catering businesses have had wooden structures there for years, which the municipality requested in 2007 to be replaced, according to other specifications. 

“The mayor told us to build the structures in a specific way, they gave us specifications, there was also a municipal council decision. In fact, we also paid rent for the use of the space in the municipality,” he said, adding that the first demolition decisions were in 2015, while in 2021 and 2023 business owners were given two extensions, which expired. 

Michelarakis linked the case to a wider redevelopment, for the implementation of which there are no resources. “We are not asking that they not be demolished. If the funds are found for the redevelopment, we will demolish them ourselves. Let them give us at least until October,” he said.

Legislation Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Farmers’ descent on Athens to dominate the agenda
NEWS

Farmers’ descent on Athens to dominate the agenda

Public urges amendment of coastal zone bill for beach preservation
NEWS

Public urges amendment of coastal zone bill for beach preservation

Bill on beach exploitation unveiled
NEWS

Bill on beach exploitation unveiled

Proposed RES framework introduces stricter rules
NEWS

Proposed RES framework introduces stricter rules

Hunting down coastal illegalities
NEWS

Hunting down coastal illegalities

Problematic provisions in environment bill cause vote postponement
NEWS

Problematic provisions in environment bill cause vote postponement