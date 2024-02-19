Farmers’ descent on Athens to dominate the agenda

The protesting farmers’ descent on Athens with their tractors and the visit of European Parliament President Roberta Metsola are expected to dominate the agenda in the week ahead.

Furthermore, protests and sit-ins on university campuses persist as students protest the establishment of private universities in the country. The public consultation on the legislation concluded over the weekend, and the bill will soon be submitted in Parliament.

Additionally, the Finance Ministry’s draft law concerning the use of public property in coastal areas was submitted to Parliament on Saturday.

The great descent

Thousands of farmers from across Greece are set to arrive with their tractors in Athens on Tuesday, as they climax their protests. Their demands include lower fuel and agricultural material costs, reduced electricity expenses, and a renegotiation of the EU’s new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis initially expressed opposition to their arrival in the capital with tractors, suggesting the use of cars and buses instead. However, the government ultimately opted not to exacerbate tensions, allowing the tractor protest to proceed unhindered – a tactic seen in other European capitals during farmers’ protests.

The government expects that after the rally in Athens, mobilizations will ease. Farmers continue to garner significant support from the public, with surveys indicating that approximately 70% of Greeks stand in solidarity with their cause.

Private universities

Legislation permitting the establishment of non-state university institutions in Greece is slated to be presented in Parliament in the coming days.

The rectors’ conference emphasized that the creation of private universities will significantly impact the operation of public universities.

“A clear and comprehensive institutional framework, along with [favorable] scientific, social, and spatial conditions, are deemed necessary for their establishment,” it said in a statement. The statement further emphasized that if these institutions were to become operational, “a series of strict guarantees must be put in place to enhance the overall quality of education.”

Coastal zones

The draft law regarding the use of coastal zones has been submitted to Parliament, in time for new leases for the upcoming summer months.

The bill encompasses regulations ensuring public access to beaches, transparency in commercial use of public property, environmental protection measures, and stricter inspections and penalties for offenders.

Numerous comments were received during the public consultation, indicating a prioritization of economic exploitation over the protection of coastal beaches. This sentiment was echoed in the joint observations submitted by eight environmental organizations. Municipalities have also raised concerns about losing the authority to manage the coastline.

Metsola visit

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will visit Athens on Tuesday for talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas. Metsola will deliver a keynote address to Parliament and engage with young people at the Athens Conservatory in anticipation of the upcoming European elections on June 9.

MEP Petros Kokkalis has called on Metsola to meet with opposition leaders during her visit to discuss the recent resolution adopted by the European Parliament on the rule of law in Greece.