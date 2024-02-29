PM vows unwavering reforms at Metapolitefsi conference

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted his commitment to a political agenda of reforms that “will never be reversed” during his discussion with Kostas Kostis, director of MIET and and professor of economics and social history at the University of Athens, and Alexis Papahelas, executive editor of Kathimerini, at the “50 Years of the Metapolitefsi” conference in Athens on Thursday.

Mitsotakis noted that Greece has a strong democracy, with strong institutions and the political system as it has been shaped is not the root cause of the country’s problems. He added that in the 50 years since the restoration of democracy, Greece has made progress in strengthening the institutions through a series of constitutional interventions and certainly has the best democracy since the establishment of the Greek state.

Reflecting on the country’s past leadership, Mitsotakis acknowledged the legacies of figures like Andreas Papandreou and Konstantinos Karamanlis.

“Konstantinos Karamanlis restored democracy and pursued Greece’s membership of the European family. This legacy alone makes him, in my view, the most important politician of the Metapolitefsi era,” the prime minister said.

Andreas Papandreou, Mitsotakis said, was charismatic and expressed empathy for the underprivileged. But, he added that he bears responsibility for the country’s financial deterioration in the 80s and for cultivating an attitude that prioritizes rights over obligations

On his own legacy, Mitsotakis expressed his aspiration to enact “profound changes that will never be reversed. People may approach things differently, but the direction needs to be focused on reforms.”

According to Mitsotakis, many had been afraid to go down the route of reform due to potential political deficit; however, he believes he represents a large portion of Greek citizens. “What can I say about the opposition? I wish them luck, it’s not my problem,” he added.

He highlighted the imperative of addressing economic vulnerabilities, emphasizing a shift towards an economy focused on innovation and higher value-added activities to boost wages.

The tragic incident of the Tempe rail crash, which marked its anniversary on Wednesday, has been the most difficult moment for the prime minister’s tenure. “The tragedy comes down to “human errors intertwined with the chronic pathogenicities of the Greek administration,” with only justice being able to give the final answer,” he added.