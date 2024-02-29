Former PM reflects on crisis leadership and democratic challenges post-Metapolitefsi

“I tried to provide solutions in the way I could,” said Panagiotis Pikrammenos, reflecting on his time as caretaker prime minister during the Greek debt crisis.

Pikrammenos made the comment during a conversation with Tom Ellis, editor in chief at Kathimerini English Edition, at the “50 Years of the Metapolitefsi” conference in Athens on Thursday.

Reflecting on his term as prime minister, Pikrammenos referred to the tumultuous period of 2012, emphasizing the importance of stable governance during such crises.

“I tried to provide solutions in the way I could, practically speaking. Whatever had to be done based on the memorandum that would not harm the country, we would do. Whatever would harm the country, we would avoid,” he said.

Pikrammenos recounted a candid and at times demeaning exchange with Angela Merkel, former German chancellor, who was in charge of handling the Greek debt at the peak of the financial crisis. Pikrammenos described her frustrations with Greek affairs adding, “She spoke derogatorily about my country, and I didn’t like that.”

Regarding the evolution of Greek democracy, Pikrammenos acknowledged its progress amidst challenges, citing historical milestones, like pivotal 20th-century political leader Konstantinos Karamanlis’ constitutional amendment proposals that would result in a presidential democracy.

“My own personal view is that a stronger presidential democracy is better for the nature of the Greek people,” Pikrammenos said.

However, he cautioned against the risks of excessive presidential powers, especially in the current populist climate. “There seems to be a declining interest in democracy among citizens. This is evident in the increasing abstention from voting. Many citizens feel disconnected from politics, exhibiting hesitancy and reluctance to engage,” he said.