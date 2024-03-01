Three-day conference on ‘50 Years of the Metapolitefsi’ – Day 2, Part 3

The second day of the conference, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the restoration of Greek democracy – a period known as the Metapolitefsi – is under way Friday at the National Gallery in Athens.

Titled “50 Years of the Metapolitefsi,” the conference is jointly organized by Kathimerini newspaper, the National Bank Cultural Foundation (MIET), the Delphi Economic Forum, and the Hellenic Observatory at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

The anniversary of the fall of the military dictatorship in 1974 and the subsequent restoration of democracy in Greece provides an excellent opportunity for leading politicians, academics, experts, and journalists to reflect, take stock, and assess where the country stands five decades later.

The third part of the second day of the conference will commence with a keynote address by Mark Mazower, professor of history at Columbia University, with Kathimerini journalist Margarita Pournara.

The conference continues on Saturday.

