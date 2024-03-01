Three-day conference on ‘50 Years of the Metapolitefsi’ – Day 2, Part 2

The second day of the conference, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the restoration of Greek democracy – a period known as the Metapolitefsi – is under way Friday at the National Gallery in Athens.

Titled “50 Years of the Metapolitefsi,” the conference is jointly organized by Kathimerini newspaper, the National Bank Cultural Foundation (MIET), the Delphi Economic Forum, and the Hellenic Observatory at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

The anniversary of the fall of the military dictatorship in 1974 and the subsequent restoration of democracy in Greece provides an excellent opportunity for leading politicians, academics, experts, and journalists to reflect, take stock, and assess where the country stands five decades later.

Participants in a series of discussions reflecting on the past and future include Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and former prime ministers George Papandreou, Lucas Papademos, Panagiotis Pikrammenos, Antonis Samaras, and Alexis Tsipras.

The second part of the second day of the conference will commence with a fireside chat between former prime minister Antonis Samaras and Kathimerini Executive Editor Alexis Papachelas at 2.30 p.m.

Later, at 3.15 p.m., the conference will feature a debate on “Greece’s political evolution,” with former finance minister Stefanos Manos, former minister of social services Alekos Papadopoulos, Yannis Voulgaris, professor at the Department of Political Science and History at Panteion University, Vassiliki Georgiadou, professor of political science at Panteion University and director and president of the BoD, National Centre for Social Research, and Evanthis Chatzivasiliou, professor at National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. The debate will be moderated by journalist Antonis Karakousis.

This will be followed by a fireside chat at 5.15 p.m. between former prime minister George Papandreou and Skai anchorwoman Sia Kosioni.

The full program is available here.