Greek-Turkish relations positive, but risk lurks

Greek-Turkish relations are going through a positive period, but it remains to be seen how long this can last, according to a high-ranking Turkish diplomat who spoke to Kathimerini at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Saturday.

“Greece and Turkey are taking the necessary steps for a rapprochement in order to create the climate of trust that is necessary so that the governments of the two countries can then deal with the most difficult issues,” the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. 

He also expressed concern that, as long as time passes without progress being made, there is always the possibility of a development that will bring a setback in bilateral relations.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, meanwhile, declared to Kathimerini that he would not “sit at the negotiating table for the Cyprus issue if the sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriots is not recognized.”

