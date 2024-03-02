NEWS

Man charged over central Athens knife attack

Man charged over central Athens knife attack

An Iraqi national who stabbed a 22-year-old woman in broad daylight on Friday on Ermou Street, a popular shopping spot in central Athens, has been given until Tuesday to prepare his defense. 

The woman, who remained in intensive care on Saturday at the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital after undergoing surgery, was stabbed in the back in what appears to have been an unprovoked attack.

The backpack the young woman was carrying appears to have protected her from a fatal blow.

According to reports, the perpetrator may also need to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, as he is said to have told passers-by that he attacked the woman “because he thought she was a spy who was watching him.”

The 42-year-old man appeared before a prosecutor on Saturday morning and was charged with attempted murder and for the possession and use of a weapon.

Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
47-year old woman sentenced to eight years over phone scams
NEWS

47-year old woman sentenced to eight years over phone scams

Group sentenced over illegal excavation for gold coins
NEWS

Group sentenced over illegal excavation for gold coins

Mother found guilty for murdering daughter
NEWS

Mother found guilty for murdering daughter

Athens University employee connected to server outage suspended
NEWS

Athens University employee connected to server outage suspended

Prosecutors want 2.5-year jail sentence for Beleri
NEWS

Prosecutors want 2.5-year jail sentence for Beleri

Security breach at Thessaloniki courthouse was ‘quite serious,’ minister says
NEWS

Security breach at Thessaloniki courthouse was ‘quite serious,’ minister says