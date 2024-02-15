NEWS

Mother found guilty for murdering daughter

File photo. [Shutterstock]

A 30-year-old woman was found guilty on Thursday for the murder of her 11-month-old daughter and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

Her lawyer and relatives have asked for the 30-year-old woman to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital during her imprisonment.

According to the case file, the mother had left on New Year’s Eve with the infant from the village Stavros in Imathia, where she lived, and returned the next day without the child.

The police were alerted, investigations began and the infant was finally found dead on a bank of the dam in lake Aliakmonas.

She initially denied the accusation, saying it was an accident, a claim she retracted when the investigating magistrate ordered an expert examination to be carried out at the scene of the crime.

 

