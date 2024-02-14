NEWS

Athens University employee connected to server outage suspended

Athens University employee connected to server outage suspended

An inquiry ordered by the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens on a server outage which prevented students from taking online examinations pinned the blame on an employee on Tuesday, who was subsequently suspended.

University staff have since announced that online examinations will proceed according to plan and without any further delays, 24 hours after the servers went offline on Monday.

Administrative staff further stated that they have increased security measures in the server rooms, and that measures are being taken to implement a backup system.

Education Crime Justice

