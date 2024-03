The Dodecanese-bound Blue Star Patmos ferry was forced to return to the port of Piraeus on Tuesday due to a medical emergency concerning a 69-year-old citizen.

The The Blue Star Patmos had embarked from Piraeus and was to make stops at the islands of Patmos, Leipsoi, Leros, Kalymnos, Kos, Symi, and Rhodes.

No details concerning the patient’s health have been made available.