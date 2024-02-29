NEWS

Names of Tempe train crash victims written on Syntagma square erased

Names of Tempe train crash victims written on Syntagma square erased
[Intime News]

A decision to wipe away the names of the 57 victims of the 2023 train crash at Tempe which had been written in red on the pavement of Syntagma Square, central Athens, during a rally on Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the accident triggered angry reactions from the public. 

Roxani Bey, deputy mayor of cleaning and recycling of the Municipality of Athens, said on Thursday the names were removed by a municipal cleaning crew that is deployed after rallies and protests, but added that it was invited by the official Parliament guard.

“I categorically state that I never ordered anything like this to happen and I was never informed of this unjustified action, which I strongly oppose. The criticism leveled is absolutely justified,” Bey said and apologised to the families of the victims. 

Protest Accident Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Families of Τempe rail collision victims demand justice and safety measures
NEWS

Families of Τempe rail collision victims demand justice and safety measures

Strikes, protests and clashes over deadly rail collision
NEWS

Strikes, protests and clashes over deadly rail collision

Thousands walk off the job to protest deadly train crash
NEWS

Thousands walk off the job to protest deadly train crash

Greeks walk off the job to protest over deadly train crash
NEWS

Greeks walk off the job to protest over deadly train crash

Greek strike over deadly train crash to halt transport
NEWS

Greek strike over deadly train crash to halt transport

Activists throw fliers outside ex-transport minister’s home
NEWS

Activists throw fliers outside ex-transport minister’s home