Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Black Sea port of Odesa on Wednesday, Kathimerini reports, citing sources.

This previously unannounced meeting is planned to occur before Mitsotakis’ trip to Romania for the two-day conference of the European People’s Party (EEP) in Bucharest.

Government officials have not yet confirmed this information.