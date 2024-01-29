NEWS

Mitsotakis, Zelenskyy speak ahead of EU leaders meeting in Brussels

File photo.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, in preparation for the upcoming Special European Council meeting scheduled for February 1.

During the meeting in Brussels, EU leaders will deliberate on the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, with a particular focus on extending support to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

According to reports, Zelenskyy conveyed his appreciation for Greece’s backing of the initiation of Ukraine’s accession negotiations with the EU last December.

Mitsotakis reportedly emphasized that Greece remains committed to supporting Ukraine both through bilateral efforts and within the frameworks of the EU and NATO.

Over the weekend, reports emerged indicating that Greece has granted approval for the transfer of obsolete weapons systems to Ukraine following its recent arms deal with the United States.

