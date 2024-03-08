NEWS

Protests against private universities bill turn violent

A student protest in Athens against a bill that would allow the establishment of branches of foreign universities in Greece for the first time has turned violent.

Around 8,000 people are estimated to be participating in the city center protest, while police have so far made nine arrests.

As of 4pm, clashes between demonstrators and police have been reported at the Syntagma Square demonstration, and earlier on Stadiou Street near the Bank of Greece, where a group of protesters hurled petrol bombs at officers, who retorted with tear gas.

The protests, which are organized by student councils from around the country, have been joined by teacher unions, and labor unions.

Education Protest

