Deployment of Greek personnel to US Army referred to House

[Intime News]

The memorandum of cooperation between the US Department of Defense and Greece’s Defense Ministry regarding the deployment/placement of Greek defense personnel in the US Army was submitted to Parliament on Friday.

“The purpose of the memorandum is to define the terms and implement the placement of Greek defense personnel in US Army units in Europe, to meet operational needs and gain experience in a multinational interoperability environment,” the memorandum’s introductory report said.

It also outlined its benefits for Greece as it will provide valuable experience to officers of the Greek Armed Forces, through familiarization with the operational organization and operation of the US Army. It also stipulates that the Greek defense personnel must possess the required rank, skills, education, academic and other qualifications needed for the position, as well as security certification for classified information, documents and material.

