SYRIZA wants parliamentary briefing on F-16 sale to Turkey

Main opposition SYRIZA has called on the government to brief Parliament whether there are conditions attached to the sale of F-16s to Turkey by the United States, following a relevant statement regarding their procurement by Ankara on Friday by US Senator Bob Menendez without proper terms.

“The announcement by Senator Menendez, in which he criticizes the US administration for not securing substantial terms for the sale of F-16s to Turkey, particularly with regard to their use for illegal offensive actions against Greece and the Republic of Cyprus, sounds the alarm on a major issue,” a SYRIZA statement read, accusing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of imposing “silence” on the issue.