Two suspects identified in 150,000-euro Pella theft

Police in Pella, northern Greece, identified two of the suspects they believe were involved in the theft of €150,000 from a house in the area in October 2023.

The case file names a foreign national accused of aggravated theft and his female accomplice, authorities said. The robbery took place on October 2, when the first suspect together with unknown accomplices broke into the house and removed a safe, which allegedly contained the sum of €150,000 euros.

The female accomplice is believed to have informed the thieves about the existence of the safe and the hours when the residents were absent. Police seized €5,300 in a raid on her house in the area of Pella.

The investigation continues.