NEWS

Two suspects identified in 150,000-euro Pella theft

Two suspects identified in 150,000-euro Pella theft
File photo. [InTime News]

Police in Pella, northern Greece, identified two of the suspects they believe were involved in the theft of €150,000 from a house in the area in October 2023.

The case file names a foreign national accused of aggravated theft and his female accomplice, authorities said. The robbery took place on October 2, when the first suspect together with unknown accomplices broke into the house and removed a safe, which allegedly contained the sum of €150,000 euros.

The female accomplice is believed to have informed the thieves about the existence of the safe and the hours when the residents were absent. Police seized €5,300 in a raid on her house in the area of Pella.

The investigation continues.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Iranian man dies after being shot in the head
NEWS

Iranian man dies after being shot in the head

Fuel smugglers linked to underworld
NEWS

Fuel smugglers linked to underworld

Court jails man for 19 years for rape of niece
NEWS

Court jails man for 19 years for rape of niece

Police bust counterfeit travel document gang
NEWS

Police bust counterfeit travel document gang

Apartment raid finds drug lacing lab, firearms
NEWS

Apartment raid finds drug lacing lab, firearms

Bomb blast damages gas station in Piraeus
NEWS

Bomb blast damages gas station in Piraeus