Defense Minister Nikos Dendias visited Greece’s frigate Hydra, currently participating in the EU naval mission in the Red Sea.

Hydra docked at the port of Djibouti over the weekend for refueling.

No more details are currently available.

The mission, code-named “Aspides,” which translates to “shields” in Greek, is aimed at safeguarding merchant ships from attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.