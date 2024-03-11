Gov’t has made significant effort to address farmers’ demands, PM says

The government has made significant effort to address farmers’ demands, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a meeting with union representatives from the central Thessaly region on Monday, characterizing many of these demands as “fair.”

“We largely agree that many of the farmers’ demands are fair, and we have made a concerted effort to address them to the best of our ability,” he said during the meeting at Maximos Mansion.

He expressed satisfaction over the peaceful nature of the farmers’ mobilizations, noting their effort to avoid “disrupting economic and social life.”

Expanding on discussions to resolve sectoral issues, the prime minister noted progress in technical dialogues and emphasized the government’s consideration of farmers’ and livestock breeders’ perspectives regarding the refund of excise duty for agricultural diesel in 2025.

“We still have much work ahead of us… Our priority is to ensure that the refund is equitable and efficient,” he said.

Regarding agricultural electricity, Mitsotakis underscored the importance of “providing long-term predictability to farmers” regarding their electricity expenses.

After clarifying that details regarding the issue of compensations for damages caused by Storm Daniel last year would be deliberated with Minister of Rural Development and Food Eleftherios Avgenakis, the prime minister went on to defend a master plan submitted by Netherlands-based experts for the Thessaly region.

“It is a comprehensive intervention plan to be discussed with regional and municipal authorities to devise a roadmap committing the government to future actions,” he said of the blueprint that was presented to local Thessaly officials earlier on Monday.

Describing the report drafted in the wake of last year’s catastrophic flooding as a “scientific endeavor,” he urged skeptics against demonizing the study, although he noted widespread agreement on necessary interventions.

Addressing the reform of the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), Mitsotakis highlighted Greece as the sole country to have submitted analytical proposals to the Council of Ministers.

“We aim to take a leading role in CAP matters,” he said.