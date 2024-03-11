NEWS

Dendias visits Greek frigate in Red Sea mission

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias visited Greece’s frigate Hydra, currently participating in the EU naval mission in the Red Sea.

“It was an honour to be accompanied by the Chief/HNDGS General Dimitrios Houpis and the Chief/HNGS Vice Admiral Eleftherios Kataras HN on the Frigate “Hydra” which patrols the Gulf of Aden, in the context of @EUNAVFORASPIDES, protecting our national interests in a hazard area,” the minister said in a post on platform X on Monday.

Hydra docked at the port of Djibouti over the weekend for refueling.

The EU mission, code-named “Aspides,” which translates to “shields” in Greek, is aimed at safeguarding merchant ships from attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Greece, and the Hellenic European Union Operations Headquarters (EL EU OHQ) in particular, will be the headquarters of the EU operation for the safety of navigation in the Red Sea, after a relevant proposal by Defense Minister Nikos Dendias was accepted by his counterparts at the informal ministerial meeting of the EU in Brussels.

 

