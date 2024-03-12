NEWS

Greece will not send troops to Ukraine, official confirms

[Reuters]

The two Greek-US memorandums of cooperation concerning the deployment and placement of Greek defense personnel in the US Army were approved on Monday by a majority in the Parliament Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, with Deputy Defense Minister Giannis Kefalogiannis emphatically declaring that Greece will not be sending troops to Ukraine. 

“Obviously, these are not memorandums of cooperation, which open the backdoor to send troops to Ukraine… there are no backdoors under any circumstances,” he said. 

“Through this conclusion of the memorandums with the US, an additional channel of communication and cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and the two states is created and contributes to the consolidation of the strategic defense partnership between Greece and the US,” he said.

Defense US Ukraine

