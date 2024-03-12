NEWS

Man took his own life while waiting for chemotherapy drug, family says

A cancer patient in the Cretan city of Iraklio took his own his life as he was unable to bear the pain while waiting for a chemotherapy drug, his family have said.

The family said that the 72-year-man suffered terribly while waiting for the medicine and his condition deteriorated, which he outlined in a note he had left for them.

In posts on social media, the man’s daughter said he was “broken” by the “dissolved National Health Service.”

Asked to comment on the case, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis said that the man had missed an appointment to receive his treatment.

“The medicine was missing for exactly 24 hours. And within 24 hours, we had solved the problem with this medicine … It’s very sad that a person decided to end their life but the National Health System is not responsible,” he added. [AMNA]

Health

