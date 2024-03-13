NEWS

Kasselakis unveils plan for European elections

Confirming that the issue of soaring prices will spearhead the party going into the European elections, SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis decried inflationary and speculative suffocation policies, which, he said, the government has consciously adhered to.

“Greece is trapped in a recessionary spiral,” as there is no liquidity in the market and in households. Soaring prices, he said, are “the Greek society’s number one problem.”

The immediate measures he proposed for price increases include, among other things, the introduction of a 5% maximum profit margin on the wholesale electricity market and a cap on the refining and marketing margin at the EU average, the imposition of a ceiling on profits throughout the supply chain, as well as a zero VAT rate on basic goods categories for 6+6 months.

Politics

